General Introduction and Scientific Summary of the German Priority Program "PlanetMag"

This book aims at understanding the diversity of planetary and lunar magnetic fields and their interaction with the solar wind. A synergistic interdisciplinary approach combines newly developed tools for data acquisition and analysis, computer simulations of planetary interiors and dynamos, models of solar wind interaction, measurement of terrestrial rocks and meteorites, and laboratory investigations. The following chapters represent a selection of some of the scientific findings derived by the 22 projects within the DFG Priority Program Planetary Magnetism" (PlanetMag). This introductory chapter gives an overview of the individual following chapters, highlighting their role in the overall goals of the PlanetMag framework. The diversity of the different contributions reflects the wide range of magnetic phenomena in our solar system. From the program we have excluded magnetism of the sun, which is an independent broad research discipline, but include the interaction of the solar wind with planets and moons. Within the subsequent 13

This book aims at understanding the diversity of planetary and lunar magnetic fields and their interaction with the solar wind. A synergistic interdisciplinary approach combines newly developed tools for data acquisition and analysis, computer simulations of planetary interiors and dynamos, models of solar wind interaction, measurement of terrestrial rocks and meteorites, and laboratory investigations. The following chapters represent a selection of some of the scientific findings derived by the 22 projects within the DFG Priority Program Planetary Magnetism" (PlanetMag). This introductory chapter gives an overview of the individual following chapters, highlighting their role in the overall goals of the PlanetMag framework. The diversity of the different contributions reflects the wide range of magnetic phenomena in our solar system. From the program we have excluded magnetism of the sun, which is an independent broad research discipline, but include the interaction of the solar wind with planets and moons. Within the subsequent 13 chapters of this book, the authors review the field centered on their research topic within PlanetMag. Here we shortly introduce the content of all the subsequent chapters and outline the context in which they should be seen.

…