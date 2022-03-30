Schließen

Introduction: Decentralization beyond the municipal tier

  • In Europe, different countries developed a rich variety of sub-municipal institutions. Out of the plethora of intra- and sub-municipal decentralization forms (reaching from local outposts of city administration to “quasi-federal” structures), this book focuses on territorial sub-municipal units (SMUs) which combine multipurpose territorial responsibility with democratic legitimacy and can be seen as institutions promoting the articulation and realization of collective choices at a sub-municipal level. Country chapters follow a common pattern that is facilitating systematic comparisons, while at the same time leaving enough space for national peculiarities and priorities chosen and highlighted by the authors, who also take advantage of the eventually existing empirical surveys and case studies.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nikos Hlepas, Norbert Kersting, Sabine KuhlmannORCiDGND, Pawel Swianiewicz, Filipe Teles
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-64725-8_1
ISBN:978-3-319-64725-8
ISBN:978-3-319-64724-1
Title of parent work (English):Sub-Municipal Governance in Europe
Publisher:Palgrave
Place of publishing:Basingstoke
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/30
Number of pages:24
First page:1
Last Page:24
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.