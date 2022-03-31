Schließen

Morphological processing in developmental handwriting production

  In this study, we investigated effects of morphological processing on handwriting production in beginning writers of German. Children from Grades 3 and 4 were asked to copy words from a computer screen onto a pen tablet, while we recorded their handwriting with high spatiotemporal resolution. Words involved a syllable-congruent visual disruption (e.g., "Golfer"), a morpheme-congruent visual disruption (e.g., "Golfer"), or had no disruption (e.g., "Golfer"). We analyzed productions in terms of Writing Onset Duration and Letter Duration at the onset of the second syllable ("f" in "Gol.fer") and the onset of the suffix ("e" in "Golf_er"). Results showed that durations were longer at word-writing onset only for words with a morpheme-congruent visual disruption. Also, letter durations were longer at the onset of the second syllable (i.e., "-fer") and shorter at the onset of the suffix (i.e., "-er") only for words with a syllable-congruent visual disruption. We interpret these findings within extant theories of handwriting production and offer an explanation for the observed effects before and during trajectory formation.

Author details:Stefan HessORCiD, Petroula MousikouORCiD, Sascha SchroederORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.1007/s11145-021-10204-y
Title of parent work (English):Reading and Writing
Subtitle (English):evidence from kinematics
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/13
Completion year:2022
Release date:2022/03/31
Tag:Handwriting production; Kinematics; Morphemes; Spelling; Syllables
Volume:35
First page:899
Last Page:917
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

