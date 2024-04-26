Schließen

Systematic spatial distortion of quantitative estimates

  • Magnitude estimation has been studied since the beginnings of scientific psychology and constitutes a fundamental aspect of human behavior. Yet, it has apparently never been noticed that estimates depend on the spatial arrangement used. We tested 167 adults in three experiments to show that the spatial layout of stimuli and responses systematically distorts number estimation, length production, and weight reproduction performance. The direction of distortion depends on the observer's counting habits, but does not seem to reflect the use of spatially associated number concepts. Our results imply that all quantitative estimates are contaminated by a "spell of space" whenever stimuli or responses are spatially distributed.

Author details:Samuel ShakiORCiD, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-545457
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54545
ISSN:1866-8364
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32676794
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (846)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/16
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/04/26
Tag:associations; habits; numbers; spaces
Issue:6
Number of pages:11
Source:Psychological Research 85, 2177–2185 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00426-020-01390-5
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

