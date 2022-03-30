Schließen

Constraining the weak-wind problem

  • Mass-loss rates of massive, late type main sequence stars are much weaker than currently predicted, but their true values are very difficult to measure. We suggest that confined stellar winds of magnetic stars can be exploited to constrain the true mass-loss rates M of massive main sequence stars. We acquired UV, X-ray, and optical amateur data of HD 54879 (09.7 V), one of a few O-type stars with a detected atmospheric magnetic field (B-d greater than or similar to 2 kG). We analyze these data with the Potsdam Wolf-Rayet (PoWR) and XSPEC codes. We can roughly estimate the mass-loss rate the star would have in the absence of a magnetic field as log M-B=0 approximate to -9.0 M-circle dot yr(-1). Since the wind is partially trapped within the Alfven radius rA greater than or similar to 12 R-*,, the true mass-loss rate of HD 54879 is log M less than or similar to -10.2 M-circle dot yr(-1). Moreover, we find that the microturbulent, macroturbulent, and projected rotational velocities are lower than previously suggested (< 4 km s(-1)). AnMass-loss rates of massive, late type main sequence stars are much weaker than currently predicted, but their true values are very difficult to measure. We suggest that confined stellar winds of magnetic stars can be exploited to constrain the true mass-loss rates M of massive main sequence stars. We acquired UV, X-ray, and optical amateur data of HD 54879 (09.7 V), one of a few O-type stars with a detected atmospheric magnetic field (B-d greater than or similar to 2 kG). We analyze these data with the Potsdam Wolf-Rayet (PoWR) and XSPEC codes. We can roughly estimate the mass-loss rate the star would have in the absence of a magnetic field as log M-B=0 approximate to -9.0 M-circle dot yr(-1). Since the wind is partially trapped within the Alfven radius rA greater than or similar to 12 R-*,, the true mass-loss rate of HD 54879 is log M less than or similar to -10.2 M-circle dot yr(-1). Moreover, we find that the microturbulent, macroturbulent, and projected rotational velocities are lower than previously suggested (< 4 km s(-1)). An initial mass of 16 M-circle dot and an age of 5 Myr are inferred. We derive a mean X-ray emitting temperature of log T-x = 6.7 K and an X-ray luminosity of log L-x = 32 erg s(-1). The latter implies a significant X-ray excess (log L-x/L-Bol approximate to - 6.0), most likely stemming from collisions at the magnetic equator. A tentative period of P approximate to 5 yr is derived from variability of the Ha line. Our study confirms that strongly magnetized stars lose little or no mass, and supplies important constraints on the weak-wind problem of massive main sequence stars.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tomer ShenarORCiDGND, Lida M. OskinovaORCiD, S. P. Jaervinen, P. Luckas, Rainer HainichGND, Helge TodtORCiD, S. Hubrig, Andreas Alexander Christoph SanderORCiDGND, I. Ilyin, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201731291
ISSN:1335-1842
ISSN:1336-0337
Title of parent work (English):Contributions Of The Astronomical Observatory Skalnate Pleso
Subtitle (English):an XMM-HST campaign for the magnetic 09.7 V star HD 54879
Publisher:Astronomický Ústav SAV
Place of publishing:Tatranská Lomnica
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/10/17
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/30
Tag:stars: magnetic field; stars: mass-loss; stars: massive
Volume:48
Issue:1
Number of pages:5
First page:139
Last Page:143
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.