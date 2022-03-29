Schließen

End-of-life and terminal carefor minors under German law

Metadaten
Author details:Angie SchneiderGND
ISBN:978-3-7489-2127-1
ISBN:978-3-8487-7731-0
Title of parent work (English):Culture and law : multidisciplinary cross-fertilization of views on the end of life
Publisher:Nomos
Place of publishing:Baden-Baden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Release date:2022/03/29
First page:79
Last Page:89
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Strafrecht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 345 Strafrecht

