Schließen

Technik können Sie von der Taktik nicht trennen

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jens WehnerGND
ISBN:978-3-593-51513-7
ISBN:978-3-593-45074-2
ISBN:978-3-593-45075-9
Title of parent work (German):Krieg und Konflikt ; 15
Subtitle (German):die Jagdflieger der Wehrmacht
Publisher:Campus Verlag
Place of publishing:Frankfurt
Reviewer(s):Sönke NeitzelGND, Richard Overy
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Completion year:2022
Date of final exam:2021/04/12
Release date:2022/03/29
Number of pages:572
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.