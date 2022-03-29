Schließen

Geschichte des Nationalsozialismus

Metadaten
Author details:Ernst PiperGND
ISBN:978-3-7425-0291-9
Subtitle (German):von den Anfängen bis heute
Publisher:bpb, Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung
Place of publishing:Bonn
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:German
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/29
Number of pages:499
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

