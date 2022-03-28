Design of an extensible BPMN process simulator
- Business process simulation is an important means for quantitative analysis of a business process and to compare different process alternatives. With the Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) being the state-of-the-art language for the graphical representation of business processes, many existing process simulators support already the simulation of BPMN diagrams. However, they do not provide well-defined interfaces to integrate new concepts in the simulation environment. In this work, we present the design and architecture of a proof-of-concept implementation of an open and extensible BPMN process simulator. It also supports the simulation of multiple BPMN processes at a time and relies on the building blocks of the well-founded discrete event simulation. The extensibility is assured by a plug-in concept. Its feasibility is demonstrated by extensions supporting new BPMN concepts, such as the simulation of business rule activities referencing decision models and batch activities.
Author details:
|Luise PufahlORCiDGND, Tsun Yin Wong, Mathias WeskeORCiDGND
Title of parent work (English):
|Business Process Management Workshops (BPM 2017)
Tag:
|BPMN; Business process simulation; Extensibility
