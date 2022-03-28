Schließen

Design of an extensible BPMN process simulator

  • Business process simulation is an important means for quantitative analysis of a business process and to compare different process alternatives. With the Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) being the state-of-the-art language for the graphical representation of business processes, many existing process simulators support already the simulation of BPMN diagrams. However, they do not provide well-defined interfaces to integrate new concepts in the simulation environment. In this work, we present the design and architecture of a proof-of-concept implementation of an open and extensible BPMN process simulator. It also supports the simulation of multiple BPMN processes at a time and relies on the building blocks of the well-founded discrete event simulation. The extensibility is assured by a plug-in concept. Its feasibility is demonstrated by extensions supporting new BPMN concepts, such as the simulation of business rule activities referencing decision models and batch activities.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Luise PufahlORCiDGND, Tsun Yin Wong, Mathias WeskeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-74030-0_62
ISBN:978-3-319-74030-0
ISBN:978-3-319-74029-4
ISSN:1865-1348
Title of parent work (English):Business Process Management Workshops (BPM 2017)
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/28
Tag:BPMN; Business process simulation; Extensibility
Volume:308
Number of pages:14
First page:782
Last Page:795
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.