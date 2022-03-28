Improving access to online lecture videos
- In university teaching today, it is common practice to record regular lectures and special events such as conferences and speeches. With these recordings, a large fundus of video teaching material can be created quickly and easily. Typically, lectures have a length of about one and a half hours and usually take place once or twice a week based on the credit hours. Depending on the number of lectures and other events recorded, the number of recordings available is increasing rapidly, which means that an appropriate form of provisioning is essential for the students. This is usually done in the form of lecture video platforms. In this work, we have investigated how lecture video platforms and the contained knowledge can be improved and accessed more easily by an increasing number of students. We came up with a multistep process we have applied to our own lecture video web portal that can be applied to other solutions as well.
