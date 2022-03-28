Schließen

Mayors and administrative reforms

  • In recent decades, a wave of administrative reforms has changed local governance in many European countries. However, our knowledge about differences as well as similarities between the countries, driving forces, impacts, perceptions, and evaluation of these reforms is still limited. In the chapter, the authors give an overview about mayors’ perceptions and evaluations of two major reform trajectories: (a) re-organisation of local service delivery and (b) internal administrative/managerial reforms. Furthermore, differences between (groups of) countries as well as similarities among them are shown in these two fields of administrative reform. Finally, the authors tried to identify explanatory factors for specific perceptions of administrative reforms at the local level.

Author details:Sabine KuhlmannORCiDGND, Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND, Irena Baclija Brajnik
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-67410-0_13
ISBN:978-3-319-67410-0
ISBN:978-3-319-67409-4
Title of parent work (English):Political Leaders and Changing Local Democracy
Publisher:Palgrave
Place of publishing:Basingstoke
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/22
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/28
Tag:Administrative reform; Local administrative systems; New public management; Public-private partnerships
Number of pages:23
First page:387
Last Page:409
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

