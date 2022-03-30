Schließen

The Potsdam Grievance Statistics File

  • The newly collected Potsdam Grievance Statistics File (PGSF) holds data on the number and topics of grievances (Eingaben) that were addressed to local authorities of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in the years 1970 to 1989. The PGSF allows quantitative analyses on topics such as participation, quality of life, and value change in the German Democratic Republic. This paper introduces the concepts of the data set and discusses the validity of its contents.

Author details:Fabian ClassORCiD, Ulrich KöhlerORCiDGND, Marian KrawietzORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/01615440.2018.1429970
ISSN:0161-5440
ISSN:1940-1906
Title of parent work (English):Historical Methods
Subtitle (English):New data on quality of life and political participation for the German Democratic Republic 1970-1989
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/30
Tag:Eingaben; German Democratic Republic (GDR); Participation; Potsdam Grievance Statistics File (PGSF); Quality of Life
Volume:51
Issue:2
Number of pages:23
First page:92
Last Page:114
Funding institution:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG KO 2239/3-1]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 97

