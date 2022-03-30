The Potsdam Grievance Statistics File
- The newly collected Potsdam Grievance Statistics File (PGSF) holds data on the number and topics of grievances (Eingaben) that were addressed to local authorities of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in the years 1970 to 1989. The PGSF allows quantitative analyses on topics such as participation, quality of life, and value change in the German Democratic Republic. This paper introduces the concepts of the data set and discusses the validity of its contents.
|Author details:
|Fabian ClassORCiD, Ulrich KöhlerORCiDGND, Marian KrawietzORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/01615440.2018.1429970
|ISSN:
|0161-5440
|ISSN:
|1940-1906
|Title of parent work (English):
|Historical Methods
|Subtitle (English):
|New data on quality of life and political participation for the German Democratic Republic 1970-1989
|Publisher:
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Place of publishing:
|Abingdon
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/03/30
|Tag:
|Eingaben; German Democratic Republic (GDR); Participation; Potsdam Grievance Statistics File (PGSF); Quality of Life
|Volume:
|51
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|23
|First page:
|92
|Last Page:
|114
|Funding institution:
|German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG KO 2239/3-1]
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 97