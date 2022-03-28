Schließen

Exact multi-objective design space exploration using ASPmT

  An efficient Design Space Exploration (DSE) is imperative for the design of modern, highly complex embedded systems in order to steer the development towards optimal design points. The early evaluation of design decisions at system-level abstraction layer helps to find promising regions for subsequent development steps in lower abstraction levels by diminishing the complexity of the search problem. In recent works, symbolic techniques, especially Answer Set Programming (ASP) modulo Theories (ASPmT), have been shown to find feasible solutions of highly complex system-level synthesis problems with non-linear constraints very efficiently. In this paper, we present a novel approach to a holistic system-level DSE based on ASPmT. To this end, we include additional background theories that concurrently guarantee compliance with hard constraints and perform the simultaneous optimization of several design objectives. We implement and compare our approach with a state-of-the-art preference handling framework for ASP. Experimental results indicate that our proposed method produces better solutions with respect to both diversity and convergence to the true Pareto front.

Metadaten
Author details:Kai Neubauer, Philipp WankoORCiD, Torsten H. SchaubORCiDGND, Christian HaubeltORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.23919/DATE.2018.8342014
ISBN:978-3-9819-2630-9
ISSN:1530-1591
ISSN:1558-1101
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 2018 Design, Automation & Test in Europe Conference & Exhibition (DATE)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/23
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/28
Number of pages:4
First page:257
Last Page:260
Funding institution:German Science Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [HA 4463/4-1, SCHA 550/11-1]
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke

