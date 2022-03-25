Schließen

An Embodied Cognition Perspective on the Role of Interoception in the Development of the Minimal Self

  • Interoception is an often neglected but crucial aspect of the human minimal self. In this perspective, we extend the embodiment account of interoceptive inference to explain the development of the minimal self in humans. To do so, we first provide a comparative overview of the central accounts addressing the link between interoception and the minimal self. Grounding our arguments on the embodiment framework, we propose a bidirectional relationship between motor and interoceptive states, which jointly contribute to the development of the minimal self. We present empirical findings on interoception in development and discuss the role of interoception in the development of the minimal self. Moreover, we make theoretical predictions that can be tested in future experiments. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive view on the mechanisms underlying the minimal self by explaining the role of interoception in the development of the minimal self.

Metadaten
Author details:Lisa MusculusORCiDGND, Markus R. TünteORCiD, Markus RaabORCiDGND, Ezgi KayhanORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-544978
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54497
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (755)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/25
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/03/25
Tag:bodily self; cardioception; development of minimal self; embodied cognition; interoception
Article number:716950
Number of pages:9
Source:Frontiers in Psychology 12 (2021) 716950 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2021.716950
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

