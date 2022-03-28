Schließen

Data-Centric Extraction of DMN Decision Models from BPMN Process Models

  • Operational decisions in business processes can be modeled by using the Decision Model and Notation (DMN). The complementary use of DMN for decision modeling and of the Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) for process design realizes the separation of concerns principle. For supporting separation of concerns during the design phase, it is crucial to understand which aspects of decision-making enclosed in a process model should be captured by a dedicated decision model. Whereas existing work focuses on the extraction of decision models from process control flow, the connection of process-related data and decision models is still unexplored. In this paper, we investigate how process-related data used for making decisions can be represented in process models and we distinguish a set of BPMN patterns capturing such information. Then, we provide a formal mapping of the identified BPMN patterns to corresponding DMN models and apply our approach to a real-world healthcare process.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ekaterina BazhenovaORCiDGND, Francesca ZerbatoORCiD, Mathias WeskeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-74030-0_43
ISBN:978-3-319-74030-0
ISBN:978-3-319-74029-4
ISSN:1865-1348
Title of parent work (English):Business Process Management Workshops
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/28
Tag:Business process models; Decision models; Process-related data
Volume:308
Number of pages:14
First page:542
Last Page:555
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.