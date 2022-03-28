Local Government Systems
- This chapter looks for main differences among local government systems as well as similarities among them. This has been done by the authors with the aim to grasp the institutional setting in which mayors have to act. The authors did it by updating and extending existing typologies and indices of local government systems. Nevertheless, an extension was first of all necessary with respect to vertical power relations because previous typologies considering them took neither the local government systems in Eastern and Central Europe nor the changes in the Western part of the continent into account. Furthermore, reflections about typologies are extended to the present one on public administration at the municipal level. All this have been underpinned by statistical data, the recent work on a ‘Local Autonomy Index’ (LAI; see Ladner et al. Measuring Autonomy in 39 Countries (1990–2014), Regional and Federal Studies, 26, 321–357, 2016) and information collected by the partners involved in the survey.
|Author details:
|Hubert Heinelt, Nikos Hlepas, Sabine KuhlmannORCiDGND, Pawel Swianiewicz
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-67410-0_2
|ISBN:
|978-3-319-67410-0
|ISBN:
|978-3-319-67409-4
|Title of parent work (English):
|Political Leaders and Changing Local Democracy
|Subtitle (English):
|Grasping the Institutional Environment of Mayors
|Publisher:
|Palgrave
|Place of publishing:
|Basingstoke
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/12/22
|Completion year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/03/28
|Tag:
|Local Autonomy Index; Typologies of local government systems; types of municipal administration
|Number of pages:
|60
|First page:
|19
|Last Page:
|78
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft