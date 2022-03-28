Comprehensive Metabolomics Studies of Plant Developmental Senescence

Leaf senescence is an essential developmental process that involves diverse metabolic changes associated with degradation of macromolecules allowing nutrient recycling and remobilization. In contrast to the significant progress in transcriptomic analysis of leaf senescence, metabolomics analyses have been relatively limited. A broad overview of metabolic changes during leaf senescence including the interactions between various metabolic pathways is required to gain a better understanding of the leaf senescence allowing to link transcriptomics with metabolomics and physiology. In this chapter, we describe how to obtain comprehensive metabolite profiles and how to dissect metabolic shifts during leaf senescence in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. Unlike nucleic acid analysis for transcriptomics, a comprehensive metabolite profile can only be achieved by combining a suite of analytic tools. Here, information is provided for measurements of the contents of chlorophyll, soluble proteins, and starch by spectrophotometric methods, ions

Leaf senescence is an essential developmental process that involves diverse metabolic changes associated with degradation of macromolecules allowing nutrient recycling and remobilization. In contrast to the significant progress in transcriptomic analysis of leaf senescence, metabolomics analyses have been relatively limited. A broad overview of metabolic changes during leaf senescence including the interactions between various metabolic pathways is required to gain a better understanding of the leaf senescence allowing to link transcriptomics with metabolomics and physiology. In this chapter, we describe how to obtain comprehensive metabolite profiles and how to dissect metabolic shifts during leaf senescence in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. Unlike nucleic acid analysis for transcriptomics, a comprehensive metabolite profile can only be achieved by combining a suite of analytic tools. Here, information is provided for measurements of the contents of chlorophyll, soluble proteins, and starch by spectrophotometric methods, ions by ion chromatography, thiols and amino acids by HPLC, primary metabolites by GC/TOF-MS, and secondary metabolites and lipophilic metabolites by LC/ESI-MS. These metabolite profiles provide a rich catalogue of metabolic changes during leaf senescence, which is a helpful database and blueprint to be correlated to future studies such as transcriptome and proteome analyses, forward and reverse genetic studies, or stress-induced senescence studies.

