Comprehensive Metabolomics Studies of Plant Developmental Senescence

  • Leaf senescence is an essential developmental process that involves diverse metabolic changes associated with degradation of macromolecules allowing nutrient recycling and remobilization. In contrast to the significant progress in transcriptomic analysis of leaf senescence, metabolomics analyses have been relatively limited. A broad overview of metabolic changes during leaf senescence including the interactions between various metabolic pathways is required to gain a better understanding of the leaf senescence allowing to link transcriptomics with metabolomics and physiology. In this chapter, we describe how to obtain comprehensive metabolite profiles and how to dissect metabolic shifts during leaf senescence in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. Unlike nucleic acid analysis for transcriptomics, a comprehensive metabolite profile can only be achieved by combining a suite of analytic tools. Here, information is provided for measurements of the contents of chlorophyll, soluble proteins, and starch by spectrophotometric methods, ionsLeaf senescence is an essential developmental process that involves diverse metabolic changes associated with degradation of macromolecules allowing nutrient recycling and remobilization. In contrast to the significant progress in transcriptomic analysis of leaf senescence, metabolomics analyses have been relatively limited. A broad overview of metabolic changes during leaf senescence including the interactions between various metabolic pathways is required to gain a better understanding of the leaf senescence allowing to link transcriptomics with metabolomics and physiology. In this chapter, we describe how to obtain comprehensive metabolite profiles and how to dissect metabolic shifts during leaf senescence in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. Unlike nucleic acid analysis for transcriptomics, a comprehensive metabolite profile can only be achieved by combining a suite of analytic tools. Here, information is provided for measurements of the contents of chlorophyll, soluble proteins, and starch by spectrophotometric methods, ions by ion chromatography, thiols and amino acids by HPLC, primary metabolites by GC/TOF-MS, and secondary metabolites and lipophilic metabolites by LC/ESI-MS. These metabolite profiles provide a rich catalogue of metabolic changes during leaf senescence, which is a helpful database and blueprint to be correlated to future studies such as transcriptome and proteome analyses, forward and reverse genetic studies, or stress-induced senescence studies.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Mutsumi Watanabe, Takayuki TohgeORCiD, Salma BalazadehORCiDGND, Alexander ErbanORCiD, Patrick GiavaliscoORCiD, Joachim KopkaORCiDGND, Bernd Mueller-RoeberORCiDGND, Alisdair R. FernieORCiDGND, Rainer HoefgenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-1-4939-7672-0_28
ISBN:978-1-4939-7672-0
ISBN:978-1-4939-7670-6
ISSN:1064-3745
ISSN:1940-6029
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29392679
Title of parent work (English):Plant Senescence: Methods and Protocols
Publisher:Humana Press
Place of publishing:Totowa
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/02
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/28
Tag:Arabidopsis; GC/MS; HPLC; IC; LC/MS; Metabolomics; Senescence
Volume:1744
Number of pages:20
First page:339
Last Page:358
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

