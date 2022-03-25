Schließen

Rezension zu: Bertrand, Aliènor: Condillac, philosopher of language? - Lyon: ENS Éditions, 2016. - ISBN 978-2-84788-811-9

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gerda HasslerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1075/hl.00022.has
ISSN:0302-5160
ISSN:1569-9781
Title of parent work (French):Historiographia Linguistica
Publisher:John Benjamins Publishing Co.
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Review
Language:French
Date of first publication:2018/06/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/25
Volume:45
Issue:1-2
Number of pages:10
First page:225
Last Page:234
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.