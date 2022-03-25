Schließen

Long-Time stability and accuracy of the ensemble Kalman-Bucy Filter for fully observed processes and small measurement noise

  • The ensemble Kalman filter has become a popular data assimilation technique in the geosciences. However, little is known theoretically about its long term stability and accuracy. In this paper, we investigate the behavior of an ensemble Kalman-Bucy filter applied to continuous-time filtering problems. We derive mean field limiting equations as the ensemble size goes to infinity as well as uniform-in-time accuracy and stability results for finite ensemble sizes. The later results require that the process is fully observed and that the measurement noise is small. We also demonstrate that our ensemble Kalman-Bucy filter is consistent with the classic Kalman-Bucy filter for linear systems and Gaussian processes. We finally verify our theoretical findings for the Lorenz-63 system.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jana de WiljesORCiDGND, Sebastian ReichORCiDGND, Wilhelm StannatORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1137/17M1119056
ISSN:1536-0040
Title of parent work (English):SIAM Journal on Applied Dynamical Systems
Publisher:Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/25
Tag:Kalman Bucy filter; accuracy; asymptotic behavior; data assimilation; ensemble Kalman filter; stability
Volume:17
Issue:2
Number of pages:30
First page:1152
Last Page:1181
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 1294]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.