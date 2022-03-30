Schließen

Hydrological model parameter (in)stability

  • This paper investigates the transferability of calibrated HBV model parameters under stable and contrasting conditions in terms of flood seasonality and flood generating processes (FGP) in five Norwegian catchments with mixed snowmelt/rainfall regimes. We apply a series of generalized (differential) split-sample tests using a 6-year moving window over (i) the entire runoff observation periods, and (ii) two subsets of runoff observations distinguished by the seasonal occurrence of annual maximum floods during either spring or autumn. The results indicate a general model performance loss due to the transfer of calibrated parameters to independent validation periods of -5 to -17%, on average. However, there is no indication that contrasting flood seasonality exacerbates performance losses, which contradicts the assumption that optimized parameter sets for snowmelt-dominated floods (during spring) perform particularly poorly on validation periods with rainfall-dominated floods (during autumn) and vice versa.

Author details:Klaus VormoorGND, Maik HeistermannORCiDGND, Axel BronstertORCiDGND, Deborah Lawrence
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02626667.2018.1466056
ISSN:0262-6667
ISSN:2150-3435
Title of parent work (English):Hydrological sciences journal = Journal des sciences hydrologiques
Subtitle (English):"crash testing" the HBV model under contrasting flood seasonality conditions
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/30
Tag:Nordic catchments; differential split-sample test; flood generating processes; flood seasonality; hydrological modelling
Volume:63
Issue:7
Number of pages:17
First page:991
Last Page:1007
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; University of Potsdam; Free University of Berlin, Germany
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 459

