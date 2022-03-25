The endothelialization of synthetic surfaces applied as cardiovascular implant materials is an important issue to ensure the anti-thrombotic quality of a biomaterial. However, the rapid and constant development of a functionallycon-fluent endothelial cell monolayer is challenging. In order to investigate the compatibility of potential implant materials with endothelial cells several in vitro studies are performed. Here, glass and tissue culture plates (TCP) are often used as reference materials for in vitro pre-testing. However, a direct comparison of both substrates is lacking. Therefore, a comparison of study results is difficult, since results are often related to various reference materials. In this study, the endothelialization of glass and TCP was investigated in terms of adherence, morphology, integrity, viability and function using human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVEC). On both substrates an almost functionally confluent HUVEC monolayer was developed after nine days of cell seeding with clearly visible cell rims,

The endothelialization of synthetic surfaces applied as cardiovascular implant materials is an important issue to ensure the anti-thrombotic quality of a biomaterial. However, the rapid and constant development of a functionallycon-fluent endothelial cell monolayer is challenging. In order to investigate the compatibility of potential implant materials with endothelial cells several in vitro studies are performed. Here, glass and tissue culture plates (TCP) are often used as reference materials for in vitro pre-testing. However, a direct comparison of both substrates is lacking. Therefore, a comparison of study results is difficult, since results are often related to various reference materials. In this study, the endothelialization of glass and TCP was investigated in terms of adherence, morphology, integrity, viability and function using human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVEC). On both substrates an almost functionally confluent HUVEC monolayer was developed after nine days of cell seeding with clearly visible cell rims, decreased stress fiber formation and a pronounced marginal filament band. The viability of HUVEC was comparable for both substrates nine days after cell seeding with only a few dead cells. According to that, the cell membrane integrity as well as the metabolic activity showed no differences between TCP and glass. However, a significant difference was observed for the secretion of IL-6 and IL-8. The concentration of both cytokines, which are associated with migratory activity, was increased in the supernatant of HUVEC seeded on TCP. This result matches well with the slightly increased number of adherent HUVEC on TCP. In conclusion, these findings indicate that both reference materials are almost comparable and can be used equivalently as control materials in in vitro endothelialization studies.

