Effects of extracts prepared from modified porous poly(ether imide) microparticulate absorbers on cytotoxicity, macrophage differentiation and proinflammatory behavior of human monocytic (THP-1) cells

  Remaining uremic toxins in the blood of chronic renal failure patients represent one central challenge in hemodialysis therapies. Highly porous poly(ether imide) (PEI) microparticles have been recently introduced as candidate absorber materials, which show a high absorption capacity for uremic toxins and allow hydrophilic surface modification suitable for minimization of serum protein absorption. In this work, the effects of extracts prepared from PEI microparticles modified by nucleophilic reaction with low molecular weight polyethylene imine (Pei) or potassium hydroxide (KOH), on human monocytic (THP-1) cells are studied. The obtained results suggested that the extracts of Pei and KOH modified PEI absorbers have no negative effect on THP-1 cell viability and do not initiate the critical differentiation towards macrophages. The extracts did not enhance transcript or protein levels of investigated proinflammatory markers in THP-1 cells, namely, TNF alpha, MCP1, IL6 and IL8. Based on these findings such modified PEI microparticles should be qualified for further pre-clinical evaluation i.e. in an in vivo animal experiment.

Author details:Reddi K. Kumar, Matthias Heuchel, Karl KratzORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Joachim Jankowski, Sarada D. Tetali
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3233/CH-189112
ISSN:1386-0291
ISSN:1875-8622
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29630537
Title of parent work (English):Clinical hemorheology and microcirculation : blood flow and vessels
Publisher:IOS Press
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/04
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/25
Tag:Chronic kidney disease; Inflammation; Porous poly(ether imide) microparticulate absorbers; THP-1 cells; Uremic toxins; hemodialysis
Volume:69
Issue:1-2
Number of pages:11
First page:175
Last Page:185
Funding institution:IGSTC [IGSTC/NPORE/SDT/2012]; Indo-German Science and Technology Centre [IGSTC/NPORE/SDT/2012]; German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01DQ13006A, 01DQ13006B, 01DQ13006C]; UGC-SAPUniversity Grants Commission, India; DBT-CREBBDepartment of Biotechnology (DBT) India; DST-FISTDepartment of Science & Technology (India); UPE
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

