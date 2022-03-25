Schließen

Ollivier-Ricci idleness functions of graphs

  • We study the Ollivier-Ricci curvature of graphs as a function of the chosen idleness. We show that this idleness function is concave and piecewise linear with at most three linear parts, and at most two linear parts in the case of a regular graph. We then apply our result to show that the idleness function of the Cartesian product of two regular graphs is completely determined by the idleness functions of the factors.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:D. P. Bourne, D. Cushing, S. Liu, Florentine MünchGND, Norbert PeyerimhoffGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1137/17M1134469
ISSN:0895-4801
ISSN:1095-7146
Title of parent work (English):SIAM Journal on Discrete Mathematics
Publisher:Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/19
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/25
Tag:Ollivier-Ricci; idleness; optimal transport
Volume:32
Issue:2
Number of pages:17
First page:1408
Last Page:1424
Funding institution:German National Merit Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.