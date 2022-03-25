Schließen

Temporal and spatial scales of water temperature variability as an indicator for mixing in a polymictic lake

  • We applied coarse spectral analysis to more than 2 decades of daily near-surface water temperature (WT) measurements from Muggelsee, a shallow polymictic lake in Germany, to systematically characterize patterns in WT variability from daily to yearly temporal scales. Comparison of WT with local air temperature indicates that the WT variability patterns are likely attributable to both meteorological forcing and internal lake dynamics. We identified seasonal patterns of WT variability and showed that WT variability increases with increasing Schmidt stability, decreasing Lake number and decreasing ice cover duration, and is higher near the shore than in open water. We introduced the slope of WT spectra as an indicator for the degree of lake mixing to help explain the identified temporal and spatial scales of WT variability. The explanatory power of this indicator in other lakes with different mixing regimes remains to be established.

Author details:Silke Regina SchmidtORCiDGND, Dieter Gerten, Thomas Hintze, Gunnar LischeidORCiDGND, David M. Livingstone, Rita Adrian
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/20442041.2018.1429067
ISSN:2044-2041
ISSN:2044-205X
Title of parent work (English):Inland waters : journal of the International Society of Limnology
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/15
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/25
Tag:Lake number; Schmidt stability; polymictic lakes; seasonality; spectral analysis; variability
Volume:8
Issue:1
Number of pages:14
First page:82
Last Page:95
Funding institution:German Science FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [AD 91/13-1]; Potsdam Graduate School; IGB Fellowship Program in Freshwater Science; EU project LIMNOTIP under the FP7 ERA-Net Scheme (Biodiversa) [01LC1207A]; Gordon and Betty Moore FoundationGordon and Betty Moore Foundation [1182]; US National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [DBI-0639229]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

