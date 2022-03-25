Gaining insight into plant gene transcription using smFISH
- Single molecule RNA fluorescent in situ hybridization (smFISH) enables gene transcription to be assessed at the cellular level. In this point of view article, we describe our recent smFISH research in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana and discuss how this technique could further knowledge of plant gene transcription in the future.
|Author details:
|Susan DuncanORCiD, Stefanie Nunes Rosa
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/21541264.2017.1372043
|ISSN:
|2154-1264
|ISSN:
|2154-1272
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28990856
|Title of parent work (English):
|Transcription
|Publisher:
|Taylor & Francis Group
|Place of publishing:
|Philadelphia
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/11/03
|Completion year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/03/25
|Tag:
|Arabidopsis; RNA Imaging; lncRNA; mRNA Quantification; smFISH
|Volume:
|9
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|5
|First page:
|166
|Last Page:
|170
|Funding institution:
|Humboldt Foundation (Germany)Alexander von Humboldt Foundation [BB/L014130/1, 3.3-GRO/1162118STP]; BBSRC, Core Strategic Programme at the Earlham Institute [BB/CSP17270/1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International