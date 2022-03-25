Schließen

Evidence of Compton cooling during an X-ray flare supports a neutron star nature of the compact object in 4U1700-37

  • Based on new Chandra X-ray telescope data, we present empirical evidence of plasma Compton cooling during a flare in the non-pulsating massive X-ray binary 4U1700-37. This behaviour might be explained by quasi-spherical accretion on to a slowly rotating magnetized neutron star (NS). In quiescence, the NS in 4U1700-37 is surrounded by a hot radiatively cooling shell. Its presence is supported by the detection of mHz quasi-periodic oscillations likely produced by its convection cells. The high plasma temperature and the relatively low X-ray luminosity observed during the quiescence, point to a small emitting area similar to 1 km, compatible with a hotspot on an NS surface. The sudden transition from a radiative to a significantly more efficient Compton cooling regime triggers an episode of enhanced accretion resulting in a flare. During the flare, the plasma temperature drops quickly. The predicted luminosity for such transitions, similar to 3 x 10(35) erg s(-1), is very close to the luminosity of 4U1700-37 during quiescence. TheBased on new Chandra X-ray telescope data, we present empirical evidence of plasma Compton cooling during a flare in the non-pulsating massive X-ray binary 4U1700-37. This behaviour might be explained by quasi-spherical accretion on to a slowly rotating magnetized neutron star (NS). In quiescence, the NS in 4U1700-37 is surrounded by a hot radiatively cooling shell. Its presence is supported by the detection of mHz quasi-periodic oscillations likely produced by its convection cells. The high plasma temperature and the relatively low X-ray luminosity observed during the quiescence, point to a small emitting area similar to 1 km, compatible with a hotspot on an NS surface. The sudden transition from a radiative to a significantly more efficient Compton cooling regime triggers an episode of enhanced accretion resulting in a flare. During the flare, the plasma temperature drops quickly. The predicted luminosity for such transitions, similar to 3 x 10(35) erg s(-1), is very close to the luminosity of 4U1700-37 during quiescence. The transition may be caused by the accretion of a clump in the stellar wind of the donor star. Thus, a magnetized NS nature of the compact object is strongly favoured.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:M. Martinez-Chicharro, J. M. Torrejon, Lida M. OskinovaORCiD, F. Furst, K. Postnov, J. J. Rodes-Roca, Rainer HainichGND, A. Bodaghee
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnrasl/slx165
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/10/09
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/25
Tag:V*V884 Sco; X-rays: binaries; stars: individual: 4U1700-37
Volume:473
Issue:1
Number of pages:5
First page:L74
Last Page:L78
Funding institution:STScI award [44A-1096046]; MECD fellowship [PRX17/00114]; [ESP2014-53672-C3-3P]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

