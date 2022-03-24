Corrigendum to: Classification with asymmetric label noise
- We point out a flaw in Lemma 15 of [1]. We also indicate how the main results of that section are still valid using a modified argument.
|Gilles BlanchardGND, Clayton Scott
|https://doi.org/10.1214/18-EJS1422
|Electronic journal of statistics
|Consistency and maximal denoising
