Prompting teachers’ reflection of their professional knowledge

  Many educational technology proponents support the Technological Pedagogical Content Knowledge (TPACK) model as a way to conceptualize teaching with technology, but recent TPACK research shows a need for empirical studies regarding the development of this knowledge. This proof-of-concept study applies mixed-methods to investigate the meta-cognitive awareness produced by teachers who participate in the Graphic Assessment of TPACK Instrument (GATI). This process involves creating graphical representations (circles of differing sizes and the degree of their overlap) that represent what teachers understand to be their current and aspired TPACK. This study documented teachers' explanations during a think-aloud procedure as they created their GATI figures. The in-depth data from two German teachers who participated in the process captured the details of their experience and demonstrated the potential of the GATI to support teachers in reflecting about their professional knowledge and in determining their own professional development activities. These findings will be informative to future pilot studies involving the larger design of the GATI process, to better understand the role of teachers' meta-conceptual awareness, and to better ascertain how the GATI might be used to support professional development on a larger scale.

Author details:Karsten KrauskopfORCiDGND, Teresa S. Foulger, Mia Kim Williams
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13664530.2017.1367717
Title of parent work (English):Teacher Development
Subtitle (English):proof-of-concept study of the Graphic Assessment of TPACK Instrument
Date of first publication:2017/09/11
Completion year:2018
Tag:GATI; Graphic Assessment of TPACK Instrument; TPACK; meta-cognitive prompts; professional development; reflective practice
