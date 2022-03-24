Schließen

What drives social entrepreneurial appraisal among hearing-impaired individuals?

  • Involvement of disadvantaged individuals into entrepreneurship facilitates their social integration into mainstream societies. The present study addresses the drivers of social entrepreneurial appraisal among hearing-impaired individuals within a unique social minority environment. In prior research, social appraisal was empirically shown to determine social entrepreneurial intention. Adopting the theory of planned behaviour, this study investigates the impact of entrepreneurial self-efficacy, general social support and perceived barriers on social entrepreneurial appraisal. Based on a survey with 221 respondents, our results demonstrate that social entrepreneurial appraisal of hearing-impaired individuals result from their entrepreneurial self-efficacy and general social support. In terms of taking advantage of social opportunities, importance should be given to the role of entrepreneurial education and heterogeneous networks across minorities.

Metadaten
Author details:Michael Jasniak, Tatiana ErmakovaGND, Ronny Baierl, Jantje Halberstadt
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1504/IJEV.2018.092734
ISSN:1742-5360
ISSN:1742-5379
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Entrepreneurial Venturing
Publisher:Inderscience Enterprises Ltd
Place of publishing:Geneva
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/24
Tag:disabled minority sample; hearing-impaired individuals; social entrepreneurial appraisal; social entrepreneurship; social minority entrepreneurship
Volume:10
Issue:2
Number of pages:20
First page:236
Last Page:255
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

