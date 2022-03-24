Paleoecological and paleoclimatic reconstructions for the Karelian Isthmus based on the study of subfossil cladocerans from Lake Medvedevskoe (Northwest Russia)

The purpose of our study is to reconstruct the climatic and environmental changes that took place over the Holocene in Northwest Russia. The results of the palaeobiological analysis of cladoceran community of Lake Medvedevskoe (Karelian Isthmus, located between the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea and Lake Ladoga, Northwest Russia) have been discussed. In the sediments of Lake Medvedevskoe, we have identified 38 cladoceran taxa that belong to 7 families: Bosminidae, Holopedidae, Chydoridae, Daphnidae, Polyphemidae, Macrotricidae, and Sididae. It has been revealed that Bosmina (Eubosmina) longispina and Alonella nana are the most common for subfossil Cladocera community of the lake. Palearctic and Holarctic species are dominant. Both pelagic and littoral taxa are well represented in the lake. The down-core changes in cladoceran community allowed to identify five statistically significant zones. It has been discovered that the taxonomic richness of biological communities is low at the bottom of the core with the dominance of typical

The purpose of our study is to reconstruct the climatic and environmental changes that took place over the Holocene in Northwest Russia. The results of the palaeobiological analysis of cladoceran community of Lake Medvedevskoe (Karelian Isthmus, located between the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea and Lake Ladoga, Northwest Russia) have been discussed. In the sediments of Lake Medvedevskoe, we have identified 38 cladoceran taxa that belong to 7 families: Bosminidae, Holopedidae, Chydoridae, Daphnidae, Polyphemidae, Macrotricidae, and Sididae. It has been revealed that Bosmina (Eubosmina) longispina and Alonella nana are the most common for subfossil Cladocera community of the lake. Palearctic and Holarctic species are dominant. Both pelagic and littoral taxa are well represented in the lake. The down-core changes in cladoceran community allowed to identify five statistically significant zones. It has been discovered that the taxonomic richness of biological communities is low at the bottom of the core with the dominance of typical northern species and increases towards the sediment surface alongside with the rise of organic content in sediments. Based on the shifts in the taxonomic composition of cladoceran community, we have concluded upon the trophic status of the lake and climate changes. The obtained data have been compared with the results of the chironomid analysis that was performed earlier.

