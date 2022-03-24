Schließen

Paleoecological and paleoclimatic reconstructions for the Karelian Isthmus based on the study of subfossil cladocerans from Lake Medvedevskoe (Northwest Russia)

  The purpose of our study is to reconstruct the climatic and environmental changes that took place over the Holocene in Northwest Russia. The results of the palaeobiological analysis of cladoceran community of Lake Medvedevskoe (Karelian Isthmus, located between the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea and Lake Ladoga, Northwest Russia) have been discussed. In the sediments of Lake Medvedevskoe, we have identified 38 cladoceran taxa that belong to 7 families: Bosminidae, Holopedidae, Chydoridae, Daphnidae, Polyphemidae, Macrotricidae, and Sididae. It has been revealed that Bosmina (Eubosmina) longispina and Alonella nana are the most common for subfossil Cladocera community of the lake. Palearctic and Holarctic species are dominant. Both pelagic and littoral taxa are well represented in the lake. The down-core changes in cladoceran community allowed to identify five statistically significant zones. It has been discovered that the taxonomic richness of biological communities is low at the bottom of the core with the dominance of typical northern species and increases towards the sediment surface alongside with the rise of organic content in sediments. Based on the shifts in the taxonomic composition of cladoceran community, we have concluded upon the trophic status of the lake and climate changes. The obtained data have been compared with the results of the chironomid analysis that was performed earlier.

Metadaten
Author details:Larissa A. Frolova, A. G. Ibragimova, D. A. Subetto, Larisa B. NazarovaORCiD, L. S. SyrykhORCiD
ISSN:2542-064X
ISSN:2500-218X
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of Kazan University. Natural Sciences Series
Title of parent work (Russian):Učënye Zapiski Kazanskogo Universiteta. Seriâ Estestvennye Nauki
Publisher:Kazan Federal University
Place of publishing:Kazan
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/02
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/24
Tag:Karelian Isthmus; Lake Medvedevskoe; paleoclimatic reconstructions; subfossil Cladocera
Volume:160
Issue:1
Number of pages:19
First page:93
Last Page:110
Funding institution:Russian Foundation for Basic ResearchRussian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [18-05-00406, 17-34-50129, 18-35-00328]; Russian Government Program of Competitive Growth of Kazan Federal University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
