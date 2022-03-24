Golusin-Krylov formulas in complex analysis
- This is a brief survey of a constructive technique of analytic continuation related to an explicit integral formula of Golusin and Krylov (1933). It goes far beyond complex analysis and applies to the Cauchy problem for elliptic partial differential equations as well. As started in the classical papers, the technique is elaborated in generalised Hardy spaces also called Hardy-Smirnov spaces.
|Alexander ShlapunovORCiDGND, Nikolai Nikolaevich TarkhanovORCiDGND
|Complex variables and elliptic equations
|Analytic continuation; Cauchy problem; inegral formulas
