Golusin-Krylov formulas in complex analysis

  • This is a brief survey of a constructive technique of analytic continuation related to an explicit integral formula of Golusin and Krylov (1933). It goes far beyond complex analysis and applies to the Cauchy problem for elliptic partial differential equations as well. As started in the classical papers, the technique is elaborated in generalised Hardy spaces also called Hardy-Smirnov spaces.

Metadaten
Author details:Alexander ShlapunovORCiDGND, Nikolai Nikolaevich TarkhanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/17476933.2017.1395872
ISSN:1747-6933
ISSN:1747-6941
Title of parent work (English):Complex variables and elliptic equations
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/07
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/24
Tag:Analytic continuation; Cauchy problem; inegral formulas
Volume:63
Issue:7-8
Number of pages:26
First page:1142
Last Page:1167
Funding institution:Russian Federation Government for scientific research under the supervision of leading scientists at the Siberian Federal University [14.Y26.31.0006]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

