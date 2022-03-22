Schließen

Assessing the feasibility of a directional cosmic-ray neutron sensing sensor for estimating soil moisture

  Cosmic-ray neutron sensing (CRNS) is a non-invasive tool for measuring hydrogen pools such as soil moisture, snow or vegetation. The intrinsic integration over a radial hectare-scale footprint is a clear advantage for averaging out small-scale heterogeneity, but on the other hand the data may become hard to interpret in complex terrain with patchy land use. This study presents a directional shielding approach to prevent neutrons from certain angles from being counted while counting neutrons entering the detector from other angles and explores its potential to gain a sharper horizontal view on the surrounding soil moisture distribution. Using the Monte Carlo code URANOS (Ultra Rapid Neutron-Only Simulation), we modelled the effect of additional polyethylene shields on the horizontal field of view and assessed its impact on the epithermal count rate, propagated uncertainties and aggregation time. The results demonstrate that directional CRNS measurements are strongly dominated by isotropic neutron transport, which dilutes the signal of the targeted direction especially from the far field. For typical count rates of customary CRNS stations, directional shielding of half-spaces could not lead to acceptable precision at a daily time resolution. However, the mere statistical distinction of two rates should be feasible.

Author details:Till Francke, Maik HeistermannORCiDGND, Markus KöhliORCiDGND, Christian Budach, Martin SchrönORCiDGND, Sascha E. OswaldORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-544229
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54422
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1228)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/22
Completion year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/03/22
Tag:calibration; quantification; validation; water-balance
Number of pages:20
First page:75
Last Page:92
Source:Geoscientific Instrumentation, Methods and Data Systems 11 (2022) 75-92 DOI: 10.5194/gi-11-75-2022
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

