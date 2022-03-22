Relevance of non-pharmacological interventions that modify environmental factors in order to prevent treat mental disorders in old patients and their caregivers
|Author details:
|Friederike DeekenORCiD
|Reviewer(s):
|Michael A. RappORCiD, Julia Haberstroh
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Completion year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/01/19
|Release date:
|2022/03/22
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie