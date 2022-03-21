Assessing Patient Preferences
- Despite the positive effects of including patients’ preferences into therapy on psychotherapy outcomes, there are still few thoroughly validated assessment tools at hand. We translated the 18-item Cooper-Norcross Inventory of Preferences (C-NIP) into German and aimed at replicating its factor structure. Further, we investigated the reliability of the questionnaire and its convergence with trait measures. A heterogeneous sample of N = 969 participants took part in our online survey. Performing ESEM models, we found acceptable model fit for a four-factor structure similar to the original factor structure. Furthermore, we propose an alternative model following the adjustment of single items. The German C-NIP showed acceptable to good reliability, as well as small correlations with Big-Five personality traits, trait and attachment anxiety, locus of control, and temporal focus. However, we recommend further replication of the factor structure and further validation of the C-NIP.
|Peter Eric Heinze, Florian WeckORCiD, Franziska KühneORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-544140
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54414
|1866-8364
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|Examination of the German Cooper-Norcross Inventory of Preferences
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (753)
|Postprint
|English
|2022/03/21
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/03/21
|activity preference; preference; preference assessment; psychotherapy; validation study
|795776
|12
|Frontiers in Psychology 12 (2022) 795776 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2021.795776
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle