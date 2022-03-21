Schließen

Assessing Patient Preferences

  • Despite the positive effects of including patients’ preferences into therapy on psychotherapy outcomes, there are still few thoroughly validated assessment tools at hand. We translated the 18-item Cooper-Norcross Inventory of Preferences (C-NIP) into German and aimed at replicating its factor structure. Further, we investigated the reliability of the questionnaire and its convergence with trait measures. A heterogeneous sample of N = 969 participants took part in our online survey. Performing ESEM models, we found acceptable model fit for a four-factor structure similar to the original factor structure. Furthermore, we propose an alternative model following the adjustment of single items. The German C-NIP showed acceptable to good reliability, as well as small correlations with Big-Five personality traits, trait and attachment anxiety, locus of control, and temporal focus. However, we recommend further replication of the factor structure and further validation of the C-NIP.

Metadaten
Author details:Peter Eric Heinze, Florian WeckORCiD, Franziska KühneORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.795776
ISSN:1664-1078
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in Psychology
Subtitle (English):Examination of the German Cooper-Norcross Inventory of Preferences
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/15
Completion year:2022
Release date:2022/03/21
Tag:activity preference; preference; preference assessment; psychotherapy; validation study
Volume:12
Article number:795776
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Funding number:PA 2022_006
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 753

