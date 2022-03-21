Arsenic-containing hydrocarbons disrupt a model in vitro blood-cerebrospinal fluid barrier
- Lipid-soluble arsenicals, so-called arsenolipids, have gained a lot of attention in the last few years because of their presence in many seafoods and reports showing substantial cytotoxicity emanating from arsenic-containing hydrocarbons (AsHCs), a prominent subgroup of the arsenolipids. More recent in vivo and in vitro studies indicate that some arsenolipids might have adverse effects on brain health. In the present study, we focused on the effects of selected arsenolipids and three representative metabolites on the blood-cerebrospinal fluid barrier (B-CSF-B), a brain-regulating interface. For this purpose, we incubated an in vitro model of the B-CSF-B composed of porcine choroid plexus epithelial cells (PCPECs) with three AsHCs, two arsenic-containing fatty acids (AsFAs) and three representative arsenolipid metabolites (dimethylarsinic acid, thio/oxo-dimethylpropanoic acid) to examine their cytotoxic potential and impact on barrier integrity. The toxic arsenic species arsenite was also tested in this way and served as a referenceLipid-soluble arsenicals, so-called arsenolipids, have gained a lot of attention in the last few years because of their presence in many seafoods and reports showing substantial cytotoxicity emanating from arsenic-containing hydrocarbons (AsHCs), a prominent subgroup of the arsenolipids. More recent in vivo and in vitro studies indicate that some arsenolipids might have adverse effects on brain health. In the present study, we focused on the effects of selected arsenolipids and three representative metabolites on the blood-cerebrospinal fluid barrier (B-CSF-B), a brain-regulating interface. For this purpose, we incubated an in vitro model of the B-CSF-B composed of porcine choroid plexus epithelial cells (PCPECs) with three AsHCs, two arsenic-containing fatty acids (AsFAs) and three representative arsenolipid metabolites (dimethylarsinic acid, thio/oxo-dimethylpropanoic acid) to examine their cytotoxic potential and impact on barrier integrity. The toxic arsenic species arsenite was also tested in this way and served as a reference substance. While AsFAs and the metabolites showed no cytotoxic effects in the conducted assays, AsHCs showed a strong cytotoxicity, being up to 1.5-fold more cytotoxic than arsenite. Analysis of the in vitro B-CSF-B integrity showed a concentration dependent disruption of the barrier within 72 h. The correlation with the decreased plasma membrane surface area (measured as capacitance) indicates cytotoxic effects. These findings suggest exposure to elevated levels of certain arsenolipids may have detrimental consequences for the central nervous system.…
|Author details:
|Sandra Marie MüllerORCiDGND, Franziska EbertORCiDGND, Julia BornhorstORCiDGND, Hans-Joachim GallaORCiD, Kevin A. FrancesconiORCiD, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtemb.2018.01.020
|ISSN:
|0946-672X
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29449109
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of trace elements in medicine and biology
|Publisher:
|Elsevier GMBH
|Place of publishing:
|München
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/06/15
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/03/21
|Tag:
|Arsenic-containing fatty acids; Arsenic-containing hydrocarbons; Arsenolipids; Blood-cerebrospinal fluid barrier; Blood-liquor barrier
|Volume:
|49
|Number of pages:
|7
|First page:
|171
|Last Page:
|177
|Funding institution:
|Heinrich-Stockmeyer-Foundation; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHW903/10-1]; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [I2412-B21]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit