Development, validation and application of an ICP-MS/MS method to quantify minerals and (ultra-)trace elements in human serum

Multi-element determination in human samples is very challenging. Especially in human intervention studies sample volumes are often limited to a few microliters and due to the high number of samples a high-throughput is indispensable. Here, we present a state-of-the-art ICP-MS/MS-based method for the analysis of essential (trace) elements, namely Mg, Ca, Fe, Cu, Zn, Mo, Se and I, as well as food-relevant toxic elements such as As and Cd. The developed method was validated regarding linearity of the calibration curves, method LODs and LOQs, selectivity and trueness as well as precision. The established reliable method was applied to quantify the element serum concentrations of participants of a human intervention study (LeguAN). The participants received isocaloric diets, either rich in plant protein or in animal protein. While the serum concentrations of Mg and Mo increased in participants receiving the plant protein-based diet (above all legumes), the Se concentration in serum decreased. In contrast, the animal protein-based diet, rich in meat and dairy products, resulted in an increased Se concentration in serum.

