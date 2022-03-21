Schließen

Ein Werk zweier Künstler?

A Work of two Artists?

  • The author suggests an attribution for two largely unknown Baroque sculptures inside the Church of St. Peter and Paul at Potsdam. The crucifixus, which has so far not been attributed to an artist, is shown to exhibit parallels to a 1716 work by Paul Egell. It remains unclear, however, whether the Potsdam crucifixus was also created by Egell himself or by Johann Peter Benckert, who congenially completed it in 1763 with a statue of the kneeling Maria Magdalena. The appealing depiction of the saint as an elegant sinner and penitent offers believers various possibilities for identification.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas FischbacherGND
ISSN:0044-2992
ISSN:2569-1619
Title of parent work (German):Zeitschrift für Kunstgeschichte
Subtitle (German):Paul Egell, Johann Peter Benckert und der Kruzifixus mit Maria Magdalena in der Propsteikirche St. Peter und Paul zu Potsdam
Subtitle (English):Paul Egell, Johann Peter Benckert and the Crucifix with Mary Magdalene in the Provost Church St. Peter and Paul in Potsdam
Publisher:Deutscher Kunstverlag GMBH
Place of publishing:München
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2018/10/15
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/21
Volume:81
Issue:2
Number of pages:14
First page:268
Last Page:281
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

