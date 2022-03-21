Workload-Driven Horizontal Partitioning and Pruning for Large HTAP Systems

Modern server systems with large NUMA architectures necessitate (i) data being distributed over the available computing nodes and (ii) NUMA-aware query processing to enable effective parallel processing in database systems. As these architectures incur significant latency and throughout penalties for accessing non-local data, queries should be executed as close as possible to the data. To further increase both performance and efficiency, data that is not relevant for the query result should be skipped as early as possible. One way to achieve this goal is horizontal partitioning to improve static partition pruning. As part of our ongoing work on workload-driven partitioning, we have implemented a recent approach called aggressive data skipping and extended it to handle both analytical as well as transactional access patterns. In this paper, we evaluate this approach with the workload and data of a production enterprise system of a Global 2000 company. The results show that over 80% of all tuples can be skipped in average while the

Modern server systems with large NUMA architectures necessitate (i) data being distributed over the available computing nodes and (ii) NUMA-aware query processing to enable effective parallel processing in database systems. As these architectures incur significant latency and throughout penalties for accessing non-local data, queries should be executed as close as possible to the data. To further increase both performance and efficiency, data that is not relevant for the query result should be skipped as early as possible. One way to achieve this goal is horizontal partitioning to improve static partition pruning. As part of our ongoing work on workload-driven partitioning, we have implemented a recent approach called aggressive data skipping and extended it to handle both analytical as well as transactional access patterns. In this paper, we evaluate this approach with the workload and data of a production enterprise system of a Global 2000 company. The results show that over 80% of all tuples can be skipped in average while the resulting partitioning schemata are surprisingly stable over time.

