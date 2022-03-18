Schließen

Successive approximation for the inhomogeneous burgers equation

  • The inhomogeneous Burgers equation is a simple form of the Navier-Stokes equations. From the analytical point of view, the inhomogeneous form is poorly studied, the complete analytical solution depending closely on the form of the nonhomogeneous term.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Azal MeraORCiDGND, Vitaly A. Stepanenko, Nikolai Nikolaevich TarkhanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.17516/1997-1397-2018-11-4-519-531
ISSN:1997-1397
ISSN:2313-6022
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Siberian Federal University : Mathematics & Physics
Publisher:Siberian Federal University
Place of publishing:Krasnoyarsk
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/18
Tag:Navier-Stokes equations; classical solution
Volume:11
Issue:4
Number of pages:13
First page:519
Last Page:531
Funding institution:Ministry of High Education of Iraq
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.