Александр фон Гумбольдт
Alexander von Humboldt
Научные интересы А. фон Гумбольдта протираются от антропологии и доколумбовой истории Америки до геологии и географии, климатологии и теории культуры; от физики и географии растений до истории языка, вулканологии и зоологии. Будучи ученым, он пересекал дисциплинарные границы и искал новые пути познания. Гумбольдт развивал трансдисциплинарное и, в широком смысле, номадическое знание. Как настоящий кочевник, он не стремился завоевать или разрушить территорию знания. И потому неудивительно, что он стал одним из основоположников экологического и гео-экологического мышления. Гумбольдт публиковал работы на немецком и французском языках. В своих «Американских дневниках», которые были возвращены в Берлин в ноябре 2013 г., но до сих пор не изучены, Гумбольдт постоянно переходит с немецкого на французский, с латинского на испанский. Автор «Космоса» чужд всякого национализма. Гумбольдт – это номад от науки, и в этом смысле – гражданин мира. Первый теоретик глобализации кочевал от слова к слову, от науки к науке, от мира к миру. Для него постоянное перемещение было не просто основой научной программы, а образом жизни. Гумбольдт не стремился к специализации в знании, поскольку она ограничивает диалог с другими областями. Его мышление не укладывается в привычные понятия дисциплинарности или междисциплинарности. Оно взыскует нового мира, в котором человечество будет существовать в согласии и свободе.
The long-term scientific interests of Alexander von Humboldt ranged from anthropology and ancient American studies to geology and geography, climatology and cultural theory, physics and plant geography to language history, volcanology and zoology. As a scientist, he crossed different disciplines and explored new paths of knowledge. Humboldt developed a transdisciplinary and, in the widest sense, nomadic knowledge as a traveller through the sciences. Like a nomad, he did not seek to possess or destroy a territory (of knowledge): no wonder that he became the co-founder of an ecological and geo-ecological thinking. Humboldt wrote and published his works in German as well as in French. In his American Travel Diaries, which returned to Berlin in November 2013, and which are still awaiting their scientific analysis, Humboldt constantly changes between German and French, but also between Latin and Spanish. The author of the Kosmos couldn't be used for nationalist purposes. Thus, Alexander von Humboldt can be understood as a nomad of science in constant movement, and in this sense as a world citizen. This first theorist of globalization shifted between the words, between the sciences, between the worlds. For him, the greatest possible mobility was not only a scientific program, but also the program of a life – his life. Humboldt wasn't concerned with any specialization that would lead to a fragmented dialogue with other specialists. He was concerned with a nomadic knowledge, which, thanks to his extensive network of correspondents, always delivered the opportunity to argue from different disciplinary standpoints at the same time. His thinking doesn't know the limits of interdisciplinary or "disciplined" research oppressing us today, but it rather took aim at the creation of a new world, in which mankind would be able to live together on a planetary scale in freedom and peace.
