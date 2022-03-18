Certiorari through the Back Door?

Metadaten

ISSN: 1569-1853

ISSN: 1571-8034

Title of parent work (English): The Law & Practice of International Courts and Tribunals

Subtitle (English): the Judgment by the European Court of Human Rights in Burmych and Others v. Ukraine in Perspective

Publisher: Brill

Place of publishing: Leiden

Publication type: Article

Language: English

Date of first publication: 2018/08/17

Completion year: 2018

Release date: 2022/03/18

Tag: Committee of Ministers; Council of Europe; European Court of Human Rights

Volume: 17

Issue: 2

Number of pages: 20

First page: 289

Last Page: 308