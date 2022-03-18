Schließen

Certiorari through the Back Door?

  • In its Burmych and Others v. Ukraine judgment of October 2017 the European Court of Human Rights dismissed more than 12,000 applications due to the fact that they were not only repetitive in nature, but also mutatis mutandis identical to applications covered by a previous pilot judgment rendered against Ukraine. This raises fundamental issues as to the role of the Court within the human rights protection system established by the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as those concerning the interrelationship between the Court and the Committee of Ministers.

Author details:Geir UlfsteinORCiDGND, Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1163/15718034-12341381
ISSN:1569-1853
ISSN:1571-8034
Title of parent work (English):The Law & Practice of International Courts and Tribunals
Subtitle (English):the Judgment by the European Court of Human Rights in Burmych and Others v. Ukraine in Perspective
Publisher:Brill
Place of publishing:Leiden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/18
Tag:Committee of Ministers; Council of Europe; European Court of Human Rights
Volume:17
Issue:2
Number of pages:20
First page:289
Last Page:308
Funding institution:Research Council of Norway through its Centres of Excellence Funding Scheme [223274 PluriCourts]; German Research Council (DFG) as part of the Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht

