Schließen

Face Management and Negative Strengthening: The Role of Power Relations, Social Distance, and Gender

  • Negated gradable adjectives often convey an interpretation that is stronger than their literal meaning, which is referred to as ‘negative strengthening.’ For example, a sentence like ‘John is not kind’ may give rise to the inference that John is rather mean. Crucially, negation is more likely to be pragmatically strengthened in the case of positive adjectives (‘not kind’ to mean rather mean) than negative adjectives (‘not mean’ to mean rather kind). A classical explanation of this polarity asymmetry is based on politeness, specifically on the potential face threat of bare negative adjectives (Horn, 1989; Brown and Levinson, 1987). This paper presents the results of two experiments investigating the role of face management in negative strengthening. We show that negative strengthening of positive and negative adjectives interacts differently with the social variables of power, social distance, and gender.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nicole GotznerORCiDGND, Diana MazzarellaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.602977
ISSN:1664-042X
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in physiology
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne, Schweiz
Further contributing person(s):Valentina Cuccio, Paolo Canal, Bob van Tiel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/27
Completion year:2020
Release date:2022/03/18
Tag:adjectives
antonymy; conversational implicature; negation; politeness; social meaning
Volume:12
Article number:602977
Number of pages:13
First page:1
Last Page:13
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 750

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.