Face Management and Negative Strengthening: The Role of Power Relations, Social Distance, and Gender

  • Negated gradable adjectives often convey an interpretation that is stronger than their literal meaning, which is referred to as ‘negative strengthening.’ For example, a sentence like ‘John is not kind’ may give rise to the inference that John is rather mean. Crucially, negation is more likely to be pragmatically strengthened in the case of positive adjectives (‘not kind’ to mean rather mean) than negative adjectives (‘not mean’ to mean rather kind). A classical explanation of this polarity asymmetry is based on politeness, specifically on the potential face threat of bare negative adjectives (Horn, 1989; Brown and Levinson, 1987). This paper presents the results of two experiments investigating the role of face management in negative strengthening. We show that negative strengthening of positive and negative adjectives interacts differently with the social variables of power, social distance, and gender.

Metadaten
Author details:Nicole GotznerORCiDGND, Diana MazzarellaORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-543907
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54390
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (750)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Further contributing person(s):Valentina Cuccio, Paolo Canal, Bob van Tiel
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/18
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/03/18
Tag:adjectives; antonymy; conversational implicature; negation; politeness; social meaning
Article number:602977
Number of pages:13
First page:1
Last Page:13
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

