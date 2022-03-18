Schließen

Regression-based modeling of complex plant traits based on metabolomics data

  • Bridging metabolomics with plant phenotypic responses is challenging. Multivariate analyses account for the existing dependencies among metabolites, and regression models in particular capture such dependencies in search for association with a given trait. However, special care should be undertaken with metabolomics data. Here we propose a modeling workflow that considers all caveats imposed by such large data sets.

Metadaten
Author details:Francisco Anastacio de Abreu e LimaORCiDGND, Lydia Leifels, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-1-4939-7819-9_23
ISBN:978-1-4939-7819-9
ISBN:978-1-4939-7818-2
ISSN:1064-3745
ISSN:1940-6029
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29761449
Title of parent work (English):Plant Metabolomics
Publisher:Humana Press Inc.
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/15
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/18
Tag:Metabolomics; Modeling; Plants; Prediction; R programing language; R software packages; Regression; Trait
Volume:1778
Number of pages:7
First page:321
Last Page:327
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

