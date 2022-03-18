Regression-based modeling of complex plant traits based on metabolomics data
- Bridging metabolomics with plant phenotypic responses is challenging. Multivariate analyses account for the existing dependencies among metabolites, and regression models in particular capture such dependencies in search for association with a given trait. However, special care should be undertaken with metabolomics data. Here we propose a modeling workflow that considers all caveats imposed by such large data sets.
|Francisco Anastacio de Abreu e LimaORCiDGND, Lydia Leifels, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
