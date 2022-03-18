Dielectrophoretic Stretching of DNA
- The spatial control of DNA and of self-assembled DNA constructs is a prerequisite for the preparation of DNA-based nanostructures and microstructures and a useful tool for studies on single DNA molecules. Here we describe a protocol for the accumulation of dissolved lambda-DNA molecules between planar microelectrodes by the action of inhomogeneous radiofrequency electric fields. The resulting AC electrokinetic forces stretch the DNA molecules and align them parallel to the electric field. The electrode preparation from off-the-shelf electronic components is explained, and a detailed description of the electronic setup is given. The experimental procedure is controlled in real-time by fluorescence microscopy.
|Author details:
|Eva-Maria LauxGND, Frank Fabian BierORCiDGND, Ralph HölzelORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-1-4939-8582-1_14
|ISBN:
|978-1-4939-8582-1
|ISBN:
|978-1-4939-8581-4
|ISSN:
|1064-3745
|ISSN:
|1940-6029
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29926455
|Title of parent work (English):
|DNA Nanotechnology
|Publisher:
|Humana Press Inc.
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/06/21
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/03/18
|Tag:
|Alignment; DNA; Dielectrophoresis; Electrokinetics; Interdigitated electrodes; Stretching
|Print run:
|2
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|199
|Last Page:
|208
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie