Schließen

Cross-Context Responses to Novelty in Rural and Urban Small Mammals

  • The Anthropocene is the era of urbanization. The accelerating expansion of cities occurs at the expense of natural reservoirs of biodiversity and presents animals with challenges for which their evolutionary past might not have prepared them. Cognitive and behavioral adjustments to novelty could promote animals’ persistence under these altered conditions. We investigated the structure of, and covariance between, different aspects of responses to novelty in rural and urban small mammals of two non-commensal rodent species. We ran replicated experiments testing responses to three novelty types (object, food, or space) of 47 individual common voles (Microtus arvalis) and 41 individual striped field mice (Apodemus agrarius). We found partial support for the hypothesis that responses to novelty are structured, clustering (i) speed of responses, (ii) intensity of responses, and (iii) responses to food into separate dimensions. Rural and urban small mammals did not differ in most responses to novelty, suggesting that urban habitats do notThe Anthropocene is the era of urbanization. The accelerating expansion of cities occurs at the expense of natural reservoirs of biodiversity and presents animals with challenges for which their evolutionary past might not have prepared them. Cognitive and behavioral adjustments to novelty could promote animals’ persistence under these altered conditions. We investigated the structure of, and covariance between, different aspects of responses to novelty in rural and urban small mammals of two non-commensal rodent species. We ran replicated experiments testing responses to three novelty types (object, food, or space) of 47 individual common voles (Microtus arvalis) and 41 individual striped field mice (Apodemus agrarius). We found partial support for the hypothesis that responses to novelty are structured, clustering (i) speed of responses, (ii) intensity of responses, and (iii) responses to food into separate dimensions. Rural and urban small mammals did not differ in most responses to novelty, suggesting that urban habitats do not reduce neophobia in these species. Further studies investigating whether comparable response patters are found throughout different stages of colonization, and along synurbanization processes of different duration, will help illuminate the dynamics of animals’ cognitive adjustments to urban life.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1226.pdfeng
    (3336KB)

    SHA-512:13f4dd9b3c3c1fa17444d0506512fdd15f27aa1c4d2b15f461a5457167ce2ba4d9672f26a61aa27aabbca66276ae50c802b2e51dd2de7c574383b64369f32a7d

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Valeria MazzaORCiD, Inken Czyperreck, Jana A. EccardORCiDGND, Melanie DammhahnGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-543863
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54386
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1226)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/18
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/03/18
Tag:HIREC; animal cognition; anthropogenic environment; neophilia; neophobia; novelty; rodents; urbanization
Article number:661971
Number of pages:18
Source:Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution 9 (2021) 661971 DOI: 10.3389/fevo.2021.661971
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.