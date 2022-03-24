Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) Induced Angiogenesis During Chicken Embryogenesis is Abolished by Combined ETA/ETB Receptor Blockade

Guang Wang, Pei-zhi Li, Shi-yao Zhang, Shan Zhong, Chang Chu, Shufei Zeng, Yu Yan, Xin Cheng, Manli Chuai, Berthold Hocher, Xuesong Yang
Background/Aims: Angiogenesis plays a key role during embryonic development. The vascular endothelin (ET) system is involved in the regulation of angiogenesis. Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) could induce angiogenesis. The effects of ET blockers on baseline and LPS-stimulated angiogenesis during embryonic development remain unknown so far. Methods: The blood vessel density (BVD) of chorioallantoic membranes (CAMs), which were treated with saline (control), LPS, and/or BQ123 and the ETB blocker BQ788, were quantified and analyzed using an IPP 6.0 image analysis program. Moreover, the expressions of ET-1, ET-2, ET3, ET receptor A (ETRA), ET receptor B (ETRB) and VEGFR2 mRNA during embryogenesis were analyzed by semi-quantitative RT-PCR. Results: All components of the ET system are detectable during chicken embryogenesis. LPS increased angiogenesis substantially. This process was completely blocked by the treatment of a combination of the ETA receptor blockers-BQ123 and the ETB receptor blocker BQ788. This effect was accompanied by a decrease in ETRA, ETRB, and VEGFR2 gene expression. However, the baseline angiogenesis was not affected by combined ETA/ETB receptor blockade. Conclusion: During chicken embryogenesis, the LPS-stimulated angiogenesis, but not baseline angiogenesis, is sensitive to combined ETA/ETB receptor blockade.
|Guang Wang, Pei-zhi Li, Shi-yao Zhang, Shan Zhong, Chang Chu, Shufei Zeng, Yu Yan, Xin Cheng, Manli Chuai, Berthold HocherORCiDGND, Xuesong Yang
|https://doi.org/10.1159/000492547
|1015-8987
|1421-9778
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30099448
|Cellular physiology and biochemistry : international journal of experimental cellular physiology, biochemistry and pharmacology
|Karger
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2018
|2018
|2022/03/24
|Angiogenesis; Chicken chorioallantoic membrane (CAM); Endothelin (ET); Lipopolysaccharides (LPS)
|48
|5
|7
|2084
|2090
|NSFCNational Natural Science Foundation of China [81741016, 81741045, 31771331]; Science and Technology Planning Project of Guangdong Province [2017A020214015, 2017A050506029]; Guangdong Natural Science FoundationNational Natural Science Foundation of Guangdong Province [2016A030311044, 2015A030313316]; Science and Technology Program of Guangzhou [201710010054]; Fundamental Research Funds for the Central UniversitiesFundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities [21617466, 21617463]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 615