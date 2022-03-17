Schließen

A Critique of the development aid discourse

  • Despite the fact that development aid has broadened from economic growth theory to include human and social capital, there is a lack of a general agreement as to its benefits. This critical review and analyses of the development aid academic and institutional discourse identifies some major shortcomings. The dominance of economics at the expense of politics, and the imposition of development aid neoliberal conditionalities act as barriers to socio-economic development in aid recipient countries. An inference is offered to recast development aid through reconciliation within critical frameworks of different sides of the political spectrum.

Author details:Viktor JakupecORCiDGND
Title of parent work (English):Development aid—populism and the end of the neoliberal agenda
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Tag:Aid conditionalities; Development aid; Development aid criticism; Neoliberalism; Political economy Socio-economic development
Peer review:Referiert

