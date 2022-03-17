Development Aid
- Development aid has been an important catalyst for economic development and international politics since the end of WWII. A critical analysis of the main political, social and economic advances in development aid, traces the development agenda from the advent of the Bretton Woods agreement, the Truman Doctrine and the Marshall Plan, to the Washington Consensus and its neoliberal manifesto. The failure of the Washington Consensus and the rise of the post-Washington Consensus is analysed providing a backdrop for the critique of economic globalisation as a development aid cornerstone. Trump’s rejection of the neoliberal globalisation agenda and departure from post-WWII ideologies is discussed.
