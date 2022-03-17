Schließen

Development Aid

  • Development aid has been an important catalyst for economic development and international politics since the end of WWII. A critical analysis of the main political, social and economic advances in development aid, traces the development agenda from the advent of the Bretton Woods agreement, the Truman Doctrine and the Marshall Plan, to the Washington Consensus and its neoliberal manifesto. The failure of the Washington Consensus and the rise of the post-Washington Consensus is analysed providing a backdrop for the critique of economic globalisation as a development aid cornerstone. Trump’s rejection of the neoliberal globalisation agenda and departure from post-WWII ideologies is discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Viktor JakupecORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-72748-6_2
ISBN:978-3-319-72748-6
ISBN:978-3-319-72747-9
ISSN:2211-4548
ISSN:2211-4556
Title of parent work (English):Development Aid—Populism and the End of the Neoliberal Agenda
Subtitle (English):an historic-political overview
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/05
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/17
Tag:Bretton woods; Globalisation; Neoliberalism; Populism; Truman doctrine; Washington consensus Development aid
Number of pages:18
First page:19
Last Page:36
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Funktionsstellen / Lehreinheit für Wirtschafts-Arbeit-Technik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie

